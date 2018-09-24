KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says Quart'e Sapp remains a part of the team after the coach and linebacker offered conflicting accounts of a sideline incident during Saturday's game.

Pruitt had said Saturday after Tennessee's loss to Florida that he asked Sapp to leave the sideline after the linebacker refused a request to enter the game. Sapp tweeted Sunday that, "I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game."

On Monday, Pruitt said he has since spoken with Sapp. Pruitt offered no details on the conversation but said Sapp has been a "really good ambassador" and "good leader to our team." Pruitt added that "everybody makes mistakes" and "we're going to move on, and we'll go from there."

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) visits No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday.