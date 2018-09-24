        <
        >

          LB Quart'e Sapp remains with Volunteers, coach Jeremy Pruitt says

          2:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says Quart'e Sapp remains a part of the team after the coach and linebacker offered conflicting accounts of a sideline incident during Saturday's game.

          Pruitt had said Saturday after Tennessee's loss to Florida that he asked Sapp to leave the sideline after the linebacker refused a request to enter the game. Sapp tweeted Sunday that, "I never was asked nor did I ever refuse to go into the game."

          On Monday, Pruitt said he has since spoken with Sapp. Pruitt offered no details on the conversation but said Sapp has been a "really good ambassador" and "good leader to our team." Pruitt added that "everybody makes mistakes" and "we're going to move on, and we'll go from there."

          Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) visits No. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0) on Saturday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices