Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses barreling into a wall during Saturday's game may prompt changes at Bryant-Denny Stadium to prevent similar scary moments in the future.

Moses was covering Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger when he tumbled out of the end zone. The linebacker collided with the knees of a security guard and a wall before staying down for a few moments.

The Crimson Tide player was able to finish the game with a bruised muscle, while the security guard had to be helped off the field.

On Monday, Alabama coach Nick Saban said changes will be made to improve safety for players and field staff.

"They're going to try to do some stuff to the stadium there to shave that little corner off a little bit and pad it up a little better," Saban said, according to AL.com. "That was something that, after being here all these years, I never even noticed that until that play. That is definitely something that we are addressing."

Moses is still sore but also thankful he wasn't hurt worse.

"As far as the security guard, I feel sorry for him," Moses said. "But if it wasn't for him, I'd probably be in the hospital right now because he was really in between the wall and me. I know I ran into his, like, knee. That was pretty bad, gruesome."

Similar incidents have happened over the years at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In 2004, Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Brown had to be taken off the field on a stretcher when he smashed into the wall while trying to catch a pass. He would miss the next week's game but return for the rest of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.