          Randy Edsall not answering questions about defensive coordinator

          8:57 PM ET
          • ESPN

          UConn football coach Randy Edsall ended Tuesday's news conference early, walking out when he was questioned about the job security of his defensive coordinator, Billy Crocker.

          The questioner noted that Wake Forest had fired its defensive coordinator, Jay Sawvel, on Sunday after the Demon Deacons gave up 56 points to Notre Dame.

          "I know where this is going," Edsall said. "I'm done."

          The Huskies (1-3, 0-1 American Athletic) rank last among all 130 FBS schools in yards allowed per game (664) and scoring defense (54.4 points allowed).

