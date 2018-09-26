For the first time in 50 years, No. 75 will be back on the field for the North Texas Mean Green.

The school published a video playing off legendary defensive lineman "Mean" Joe Greene's Coca-Cola commercial to make the announcement. It shows UNT junior defensive end LaDarius Hamilton inspecting a throwback North Texas helmet at his locker before Greene arrives and tosses him a jersey with his retired number.

He's the 🐐 and the only Mean Green Football player to wear the No. 75 in the last 50 years. Until this week. For one day only, the iconic Joe Greene jersey is coming out of retirement. #GMG #UniSwag pic.twitter.com/jeaqesZ5n2 — Eagles (@MeanGreenFB) September 26, 2018

"Hey, kid, try this one," says the 72-year-old Greene.

"Wow," Hamilton says. "Thanks, Mean Joe."

Hamilton was selected to wear Greene's No. 75 just for Saturday's game against Louisiana Tech because his traits as a leader, player and advocate best represented what Greene was to the program, according to a team spokesman.

North Texas' uniforms will be throwback versions from when Greene played, and the game will be preceded by the unveiling of a statue of Greene, who was an All-American at the school in 1968 before a Hall of Fame career for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"For over 50 years, Joe Greene has made a tremendous impact on our university and the athletic program," athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement announcing the statue. "As a football player, as an alumnus and as a regent, he has made significant contributions to this campus and brought great honor to the Mean Green family.

"He is one of the greatest defensive linemen in the history of football and he's one of us. We are very excited to recognize Joe's achievements and contributions with this statue."

Before the game, North Texas (4-0) will also hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new indoor practice facility.