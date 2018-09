Kirk Herbstreit previews the top College Football games for Week 5, highlighted by Ohio State at Penn State on ABC Saturday. (2:21)

Which two teams will survive top-10 battles when No. 4 Ohio State travels to No. 9 Penn State and No. 8 Notre Dame hosts No. 7 Stanford? Can West Virginia withstand the Texas Tech offensive barrage? Can Oregon rebound from last week's devastating loss and hold off Cal in Berkeley?

Our writers pick the winners, with scores, for those four contests.