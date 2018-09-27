GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Former Florida Gators running back Adarius Lemons has been charged with slamming his girlfriend into walls and choking her.

Lemons left the team after a loss to Kentucky this month. He is charged with battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief. He was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Alachua County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Lemons rammed his longtime girlfriend into three walls Sept. 21 and grabbed her neck, restricting her breathing. The victim suffered several injuries.

Two others in the apartment witnessed the alleged attack, which apparently started over a social media message. Lemons also is accused of throwing the woman's phone to the ground and shattering it.

Lemons, 21, was among seven players suspended for failing to "live up to the Gator standard" by coach Dan Mullen for Florida's opener against Charleston Southern, and he did not have a carry in the loss to Kentucky.

Lemons, who was No. 149 in the ESPN 300 when he committed in 2016, had 19 carries for 136 yards as a freshman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.