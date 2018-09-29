Duke quarterback Daniel Jones will start against Virginia Tech on Saturday, just three weeks after breaking his clavicle in a game against Northwestern.

Jones, who had started 27 consecutive games prior to the injury, was expected to miss significant time after getting hurt in the second half of a win over the Wildcats on Sept. 8, but coach David Cutcliffe said this week that his QB was making astonishing progress in his rehab.

Jones ended up missing just two games, with Quentin Harris guiding the Blue Devils to wins over Baylor and N.C. Central.

In two games before the injury, Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 389 yards with four touchdowns, while rushing 12 times for 40 yards and a score.

On the other side, Virginia Tech will be without starting QB Josh Jackson, who suffered a broken fibula last week against Old Dominion. Ryan Willis, a transfer from Kansas, will lead the Hokies offense.