Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who is fourth in the ESPN Heisman Watch, will not start Saturday against Baylor, according to the mother of backup quarterback Austin Kendall.

"Game Day! Austin's first collegiate start is today against Baylor! @A_Kendall11 #proudnom #ballout??" Kimberly Kendall tweeted Saturday morning.

There's been speculation since Friday that Murray wouldn't start for unknown reasons, but Oklahoma has yet to confirm. It's also unclear how long Kendall will play after starting the game.

Murray has completed 68 percent of his passes this season for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's rushed for another three touchdowns.

Murray's QBR (95.4) is second nationally, trailing only Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

Kendall, a sophomore, completed 8 of 10 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Sooners' opening 63-14 win against Florida Atlantic, but hasn't seen action since.