CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the Tigers game against Syracuse in the second quarter after taking a shot to the head.

Lawrence, a true freshman making his first career start, was running along the sideline when Evan Foster hit him. Lawrence stayed down for several minutes before walking off on his own power.

After getting evaluated in the injury tent on the sideline, the Clemson training staff took away his helmet and took him into the locker room. The school announced that Lawrence is not expected to return.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence left his first career start late in the first half after being hit on a run. Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports

The injury to Lawrence creates a massive problem for the Tigers. Earlier in the week, after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Lawrence would be his starter, veteran Kelly Bryant said he would transfer. Bryant started the first four games of the season and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff semifinals a year ago.

Because he only played in four games, Bryant is able to take this season as a redshirt and transfer to another school with immediate eligibility for 2019.

Swinney told ESPN's Holly Rowe following Lawrence's injury that he'd welcome Bryant back if the senior decides to return to the program.

Without Bryant, Clemson has little in the way of experience behind Lawrence. The Tigers turned to freshman Chase Brice, who entered the game having thrown just eight career passes.

Third-ranked Clemson trailed Syracuse 16-7 at halftime. Lawrence went 10 for 15 for 93 yards and no scores.