Oklahoma State senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels will miss the rest of the season with a finger injury, coach Mike Gundy said following the Cowboys' win at Kansas on Saturday.

Daniels suffered the injury this week and did not travel with the team to Kansas. Because he only played in four games this year, he could redshirt under the new NCAA redshirt rule and return in 2019.

Daniels has seven tackles and a sack this season. He started 10 games in 2017.