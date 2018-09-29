        <
          Michigan State's Cody White breaks hand, timeline to return uncertain

          5:24 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on Twitter

          Michigan State will be without its leading receiver for an extended period after Cody White suffered a broken hand in Saturday's victory over Central Michigan.

          White suffered the injury while diving for a pass in the end zone late in the first half. He entered Saturday as Michigan State's leader in both receptions (18) and receiving yards (260), and had two receptions for 40 yards in the Spartans' 31-20 win. Coach Mark Dantonio didn't provide a timetable for White's return but said the sophomore will be back at some point this season.

          Dantonio expects the Spartans' other injured players, including receiver Darrell Stewart, to play next week against Northwestern.

