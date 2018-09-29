Jimbo Fisher angrily grabs Tyrel Dodson's face mask after Dodson was in a scuffle with an Arkansas player. (0:41)

Texas A&M starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson said coach Jimbo Fisher "did the right thing" in disciplining him during Saturday's game against Arkansas.

ESPN cameras caught Fisher grabbing Dodson's face mask and pushing him backward after Dodson had been scuffling with an Arkansas player late in the third quarter.

"Learn to put your pride away, and go on the sideline," Fisher said after the game. "There ain't no sense to go out there and push and shove and do dumb things out there when you're locked in on a game.

"I was just trying to make a point: I don't want you out there fighting. Make the play, shut your mouth, and go on."

The incident drew criticism on social media, but Dodson posted on Twitter after the game that he was fine with what happened.

I'm in. Coach fisher is an amazing coach, he did the right thing. I let my emotions get the best of me at that certain moment. My teammates and this University needs me. That's why he was so upset! He'll have my back no matter what.

AGS WIN 👍🏽 — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 29, 2018

Texas A&M held on for a 24-17 victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dodson had three tackles for the Aggies.

"I don't need [Dodson] pushing and shoving out there and getting thrown out of the game," Fisher said. "[I told him], 'I need you, partner.' If I'm gonna win this game, I need Dodson."