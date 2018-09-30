NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie collapsed on the sideline late in the first half against Vanderbilt on Saturday and had emergency surgery after being rushed to a hospital.

School officials said in a statement that Abercrombie was in critical condition and being observed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Tigers coach Rod Reed told the Nashville Tennessean after the game that he was not sure exactly how or when the Atlanta native was hurt before going to the sideline late in the second quarter of the 31-27 loss.

"He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there," Reed said.

Abercrombie was given oxygen on the sideline, then taken away on a stretcher.

Abercrombie transferred to Tennessee State from Illinois and went into the game as the Tigers' second-leading tackler. He was credited with five tackles and a quarterback hurry before collapsing.

After the game ended, players from both teams joined Reed and Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason for a prayer.

Abercrombie, a redshirt sophomore, entered Saturday with 13 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

