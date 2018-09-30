College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

Another week, another unanimous top spot for Alabama from our experts. Clemson barely escaped Syracuse after Trevor Lawrence went down with concussion-like symptoms, but Ohio State passed its biggest test to date by taking care of Penn State. Because of that, the Buckeyes moved up in a few experts' eyes. Notre Dame got a few votes, too, after it beat Stanford.
Clemson loses QB Lawrence, but rallies for win
12hAndrea Adelson
Aggies' Dodson OK with Fisher face mask grab
7hAdam Rittenberg
LSU honors Sims with pregame moment of silence
4hAlex Scarborough
Marty & McGee remember 10 years of Tebow's 'Promise'
2dRyan McGee and Marty Smith