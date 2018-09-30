        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

          Haskins says win is a 'momentum shifter' (1:02)

          Dwayne Haskins reacts to Ohio State's win over Penn State and how it affects the team's momentum going forward this season. (1:02)

          11:45 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Another week, another unanimous top spot for Alabama from our experts. Clemson barely escaped Syracuse after Trevor Lawrence went down with concussion-like symptoms, but Ohio State passed its biggest test to date by taking care of Penn State. Because of that, the Buckeyes moved up in a few experts' eyes. Notre Dame got a few votes, too, after it beat Stanford.

