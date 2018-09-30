Texas Tech Red Raiders starting quarterback Alan Bowman's status is uncertain after the quarterback suffered a partially collapsed lung, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday.

Bowman, who started Texas Tech's three wins this season, left late in the first half of a 42-34 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers after being sandwiched by two defenders. Bowman did not return and was transported to a local hospital for testing. Kingsbury revealed the extent of Bowman's injury to local reporters in Lubbock, Texas, after practice Sunday.

"He had a partially collapsed lung, so he was evaluated here, they took him to the hospital, he's under observation right now and just kinda waiting to hear when he will return," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury told ESPN.com on Sunday that Bowman's injury will not require surgery and that once he is able to return, they will ease him back into action.

Editor's Picks Grier, No. 12 WVU hold on to beat No. 25 Texas Tech, 42-34 Will Grier threw for 370 yards with three touchdowns, Keith Washington thwarted a rally with 51-yard interception return for a score and No. 12 West Virginia held on for a 42-34 win over 25th-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.

Bowman, a true freshman, has played in all five Texas Tech games this season. He made his career debut in their season-opening loss to Ole Miss, coming in relief of McLane Carter, who left that game with an ankle injury and has been out since.

Entering Saturday's game, Bowman led the FBS with 389.3 passing yards per game and had 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He set a Big 12 freshman record with 605 yards passing in the Red Raiders' Sept. 15 win over Houston.

The Red Raiders are off in Week 6, but if the injury prevents Bowman from playing in their next game, Oct. 11 vs. TCU, Texas Tech might turn to sophomore Jett Duffey, who finished Saturday's game strong.

Duffey, who entered for the last offensive series of Saturday's first half, performed admirably, leading four second-half scoring drives to help trim a 25-point halftime deficit to eight points. Duffey threw for 172 yards, ran for 86 yards and accounted for two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions.

If Duffey gets the start in Week 7 vs. the Horned Frogs, he will be the third different quarterback to start for the Red Raiders this season. Kingsbury was encouraged by Duffey's performance given the circumstances.

"He competed hard," Kingsbury said Saturday after the game. "He came in and fought. He'd like to have a couple throws back, obviously, but he's a great competitor, and he fought hard for his teammates."