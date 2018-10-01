Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that quarterback Alan Bowman remains under observation after suffering a partially collapsed lung, but he believes Bowman could be released from the hospital soon.

Bowman, who started Texas Tech's three wins this season, left late in the first half Saturday after being sandwiched by two West Virginia defenders. He didn't return and was taken to a local hospital for testing.

"We feel like he's going to be fine," Kingsbury said.

Bowman, a true freshman, has played in all five Texas Tech games this season. He made his career debut in their season-opening loss to Ole Miss, coming in relief of McLane Carter, who left that game with an ankle injury and has been out since. Going into Saturday's game, Bowman led the FBS with 389.3 passing yards per game and had 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He set a Big 12 freshman record with 605 yards passing in the Red Raiders' Sept. 15 win over Houston.

The Red Raiders are off this weekend. Jett Duffey, who relieved Bowman against West Virginia, would likely start if Bowman remains sidelined. Duffey threw for 172 yards and ran for another 86 Saturday. He accounted for two touchdowns but threw two interceptions.