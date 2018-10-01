Virginia Tech will unveil a bronze statue to honor former coach Frank Beamer before the Hokies' home game against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The statue, financed entirely by private gifts, will be placed at the southwest corner of Lane Stadium, and will not be placed on a pedestal. Rather, his likeness will be accompanied by a bench "where admirers can easily take a photo or spend a moment reflecting on their favorite Virginia Tech moment," the school said in a release.

Beamer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. A Virginia Tech graduate, Beamer coached the Hokies for 29 seasons before retiring following the 2015 season. He currently serves on the College Football Playoff selection committee, and has kept close ties with the Virginia Tech program and current coach Justin Fuente.