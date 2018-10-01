Freshman QB Chase Brice leads Clemson to a 27-23 win over Syracuse after Trevor Lawrence left the game in the second quarter with an injury. (2:04)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be back at practice as soon as Monday, according to co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

Lawrence was hit near his head on a run play late in the second quarter against Syracuse and missed the rest of the game in concussion protocol, but head coach Dabo Swinney said the freshman quarterback was alert and active on the sideline.

Scott echoed those comments Monday, saying the Clemson medical staff was encouraged by Lawrence's response to the injury and that they believe it could've been more of a neck strain than any significant head injury.

"The medical staff sees a lot of positive signs and everything is tracking the right way," Scott said. "There's a chance he'll be able to practice [Monday]. They're going to let him lift and go through their protocol they have. But they've been very optimistic, and they're kind of finding out it's more of a neck strain, with the way he got hit, so that's good news. But no final decision has been made on that."

Chase Brice entered in relief of Lawrence and led a furious second-half comeback, including converting a critical fourth-and-6 play, as the No. 4 Tigers scored with 41 seconds left to secure a 27-23 win.

Brice is likely to take first-team reps in practice Monday, with freshman Ben Batson and receiver Hunter Renfrow splitting second-team reps, Scott said.

"We're actually preparing four quarterbacks to play. We were getting Chase ready last week, getting him more reps. ... Now it's about getting Batson and Renfrow in a position where they can at least manage the game and do some things offensively."

There's no sign that Kelly Bryant, who started the first four games of the season for Clemson before announcing he'd transfer after he was demoted, will return, however.

Brice said he received a text message from Bryant after the game congratulating him on the win, and he ran into Bryant on campus later, but the two didn't discuss any plans for the veteran to return.

Swinney refused to discuss any potential return for Bryant after Saturday's game, saying he would not discuss players who were no longer on the roster.