          Mountain West suspends official Jim Adams for two games

          5:20 PM ET
          Kyle Bonagura
          The Mountain West announced football official Jim Adams has been suspended for two games due to what it referred to as "inappropriate conduct toward game management personnel" during Nevada's 28-25 win against Air Force on Saturday.

          During the game, Adams grabbed the neck area of a Nevada student manager serving as the ball boy, shook him and was verbally abusive, two sources confirmed to ESPN.

          The conference announced Adams' actions were contrary to the provisions of its sportsmanship rule, but would not provide further comment.

