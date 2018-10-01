Former Alabama head coach Mike DuBose accidentally shot himself in the stomach while working on his farm and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday, according to the Covington County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.

Officials said DuBose was able to drive himself to Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, located in the same southern Alabama town as his farm, and then was airlifted about an hour away to the Southeast Medical Center in Dothan.

The extent of DuBose's injuries weren't immediately known.

The 65-year-old Dubose is one of the better-known figures in the history of Crimson Tide football, first playing as a defensive lineman under Hall of Fame coach Bear Bryant from 1972-74 and then serving as head coach from 1997-2000.

DuBose went 24-23 overall and won a SEC title in 1999 at Alabama but was run out a year later after his third losing season in four years and amid an NCAA investigation that resulted in a two-year bowl ban and five years of probation, among other penalties.

He earned another head coaching opportunity at Millsaps College from 2006-09, where he went 33-10 and twice earned a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

More recently, DuBose worked as an assistant at Memphis (2010-11) and at a couple of high schools in Alabama.