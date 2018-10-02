Baylor University has been served with a formal notice of allegations after the NCAA completed its investigation into the school's handling of sexual assault allegations, according to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram report.

According to the Star-Telegram, the school is being cited for lack of institutional control, and former head football coach Art Briles is being cited for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The Star-Telegram said Baylor had been served notice last month.

Baylor, which would have 90 days to respond, has been embroiled in controversy over sexual assaults, alleged sexual assaults, and other violence involving students -- including members of the football program -- going back more than 10 years.

At the heart of the scandal -- which has led to the filing of 10 Title IX lawsuits -- is the school's perceived lack of action in reporting cases and providing counseling and aid to the victims/accusers.

Not long after Baylor commissioned an external investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton in September 2015, several damning news reports brought the scandal to public light. Among those was a January 2016 Outside The Lines report in which two women described being assaulted by Baylor football player Tevin Elliott and then met with indifference when trying to report the incidents to school officials. They were just two of five women to report assaults by Elliott.

The scandal led to the firing or resignation of several key staffers, including Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and Baylor president Ken Starr.