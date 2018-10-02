        <
          North Carolina State to host East Carolina on Dec. 1

          4:22 PM ET
          Andrea Adelson
            ACC reporter.
          East Carolina and NC State have agreed to play at noon ET on Dec. 1 in Raleigh, North Carolina, as long as neither team is in its respective conference championship game, the schools announced Tuesday.

          Both schools canceled games in Week 3 as a result of Hurricane Florence -- NC State was scheduled to host West Virginia, and East Carolina was scheduled to play at Virginia Tech.

          NC State and East Carolina both made it a priority to find a 12th game to fill out their regular-season schedules.

          "This replacement game makes sense for both schools," NC State athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement. "NC State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We're pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team."

          In addition, the schools announced a two-year extension to their current series. In addition to playing in 2019 and 2022, the schools will now meet in 2025 and 2028.

