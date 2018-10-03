Christion Abercrombie, the Tennessee State linebacker who collapsed on the sideline Saturday and underwent emergency surgery for a head injury, is showing daily signs of improvement, his uncle said Tuesday during a prayer vigil on campus.

"It's been a hard time, but we're going to get through it," Kevin Richardson said, according to the Tennessean. "God is here with us and Christion. He knows it, and he's going to be just fine. He is improving daily, and we're looking forward to seeing more from him."

Abercrombie collapsed late in the first half against Vanderbilt on Saturday, was given oxygen on the sideline and then was taken away on a stretcher. He underwent surgery that night at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and has been listed in critical condition.

Tennessee State president Glenda Glover echoed Richardson's encouraging report during the vigil.

"... As each day [goes by] he continues to show just small signs of improvement," Glover said, according to the Tennessean. "He's fighting. Christion is a fighter, and each day when we see him raise his hand or do any little thing that shows a sign of improvement we're grateful."

According to the Tennessean, a second prayer vigil for Abercrombie has been set for Monday at Atlanta's Westlake High School, where he attended.

The linebacker redshirted at Illinois in 2016 and played 11 games in 2017 before transferring to Tennessee State. He came into Saturday's game as the Tigers' second-leading tackler and was credited with five tackles and a quarterback hurry before the injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.