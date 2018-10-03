Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, Nebraska's top-rated signee from two years ago who picked the Cornhuskers over scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State and other schools, is leaving the program, a school spokesman said Tuesday night.

Lindsey requested and was granted his release after playing in the first four games for Nebraska, which is 0-4 in coach Scott Frost's debut season.

The sophomore recorded three catches this season for 22 yards and rushed twice for 9 yards. He was replaced after struggling on punt returns and lost playing time last week to walk-on Kade Warner, who made his first career start against Purdue.

Lindsey was rated as the No. 78 prospect nationally in the Class of 2017 out of powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Originally from California, Lindsey played for several years with quarterback Tate Martell, another Bishop Gorman graduate who redshirted last year in his first season at Ohio State. Lindsey, in fact, was committed to the Buckeyes before switching his pledge to Nebraska in January 2017. Other schools that pursued him included USC, Notre Dame and Michigan.

By playing in four games this season, Lindsey will be allowed to take a redshirt season and retain three years of eligibility after sitting out in 2019 at another school.

His transfer leaves Nebraska without each of its top four signees from 2017, the final recruiting class for ex-coach Mike Riley. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia transferred to Oregon State in August after he lost the starting job to true freshman Adrian Martinez, and receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. left Nebraska before his first season of eligibility a year ago.