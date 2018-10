Boston College running back AJ Dillon will be a game-time decision against NC State on Saturday with an ankle injury.

Coach Steve Addazio said Wednesday on the ACC coaches teleconference that Dillon has been unable to practice this week.

Dillon, who ranks No. 3 in the nation with 652 yards, rolled his left ankle last week against Temple in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

"We'll just have to wait and see how much improvement he can make in the next few days," Addazio said.