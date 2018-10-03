Alabama coach Nick Saban topped USA Today's annual coaching salary database again, with a total pay package of $8.3 million. The compensation was down from last year, when Saban topped the list at more than $11 million, including a $4 million bonus that Alabama called a "contract extension signing incentive."

Saban, 66, led Alabama to its fifth national title in 10 years last season. He signed an eight-year, $74.4 million contract extension in July to coach through the 2025 season.

Nick Saban signed an extension in July to coach through 2025. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Ohio State's Urban Meyer moved up to No. 2 on this year's list, which was released Wednesday, with a total payout of $7.6 million. He was No. 4 last year with a $6.4 million salary.

Meyer, however, was suspended for three games this season following an investigation into his handling of domestic violence accusations against former assistant Zach Smith and forfeited $570,507.68 in salary.

Rounding out the top five in total pay this year were Michigan's Jim Harbaugh at $7.504 million, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher at $7.5 million and Auburn's Gus Malzahn at $6.7 million.

Five SEC coaches were in the top 10, with Georgia's Kirby Smart sixth at $6.6 million and Florida's Dan Mullen eighth at $6.07 million.

The highest paid coach in the ACC was Clemson's Dabo Swinney, seventh overall at $6.5 million in total pay.

Texas coach Tom Herman topped the Big 12 coaches, coming in at No. 9 with $5.5 million.

Nebraska's Scott Herman was No. 10 at $5 million.

Of the top seven coaches, only Harbaugh has not taken a team to the national championship game.