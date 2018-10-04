Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been released from the hospital and is expected to rejoin the Red Raiders on Thursday, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday.

Bowman, who started Texas Tech's three wins this season, sustained a partially collapsed lung after being sandwiched by two defenders in the first half of a 42-34 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. Bowman was admitted to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, after he left the game, where he remained for observation.

"Alan Bowman was released from Covenant Medical Center earlier this afternoon and will rejoin our team activities tomorrow [Thursday]," Kingsbury said in a statement.

Bowman, a true freshman, has played in all five Texas Tech games this season. He made his career debut in the Red Raiders' season-opening loss to Ole Miss, coming in relief of McLane Carter, who left that game with an ankle injury and has been out since.

Prior to Saturday's game, Bowman led the FBS with 389.3 passing yards per game and had 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He set a Big 12 freshman record with 605 yards passing in the Red Raiders' Sept. 15 win over Houston. The Red Raiders are off in Week 6 but return to the field Oct. 11 vs. TCU.

If Bowman is not full strength, the Red Raiders could turn to sophomore Jett Duffey, who threw for 172 yards, ran for 86 and accounted for two touchdowns in relief of Bowman vs. West Virginia.

"I'm thankful for the outpouring of support my family and I have received the past few days," Bowman said in a statement. "I can't thank my teammates and our coaching staff enough for their encouragement, and I look forward to rejoining them [Thursday] as we continue to pursue our goals for this season."