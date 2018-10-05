        <
        >

          Ex-Rice football player charged in opioid death of lineman

          11:13 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HOUSTON -- Prosecutors have charged a former Rice Owls football player with delivery of a controlled substance causing death after a defensive lineman fatally overdosed earlier this year.

          Stuart Michael Mouchantaf, 25, was being held Friday in the Harris County jail in Houston.

          The county district attorney's office says in a news release that 21-year-old Blain Padgett thought he was buying hydrocodone from Mouchantaf but actually received pills containing carfentanil, which was originally made as an elephant tranquilizer and is so potent that a lethal dose could be invisible to the human eye.

          Padgett, a defensive lineman, was found dead in March by other players after he missed practice.

          Online jail records don't indicate whether Mouchantaf has a lawyer yet. His bond was set at $250,000.

