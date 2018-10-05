Former USC Trojans cornerback Jack Jones will not face felony charges for his involvement in a burglary of a Panda Express restaurant, his attorney said Friday.

Jones, along with two others, was arrested in June and faced felony charges of commercial burglary and felony conspiracy to commit a crime, but a plea agreement reduced those charges to a misdemeanor count of commercial burglary, attorney Jamal Tooson wrote in a statement.

"As part of this plea, Jack will be on unsupervised probation and expects house arrest in lieu of any jail time," Tooson's statement said. "Jack is extremely grateful to the Court for the dismissal and looks forward to putting this incident behind him."

Jones started at corner for the Trojans last year, but he was declared academically ineligible in May after sitting out spring practice for academic reasons. He intends to return to football.

ESPN rated Jones as the No. 10 cornerback and No. 96 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class. The Long Beach, California, native appeared in 13 games as a reserve in 2016 before moving into a starting role as a sophomore.