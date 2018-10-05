Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings had surgery on Thursday and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Given that Hastings appeared in only two games this season, he is eligible to redshirt and retain the year of eligibility.

Al.com was first to report the news.

Hastings recovered quickly from surgery to repair an ACL tear he suffered in the spring, returning to the field against LSU in Week 3 of the season. But he recently suffered a setback in the same knee that required additional surgery.

Auburn WR Will Hastings has had a setback with his knee injury. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

The senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, was a big part of Auburn's passing game last season, catching 26 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns.

Auburn is already dealing with the departure of another wide receiver, Nate Craig-Myers, who decided to redshirt and transfer from the program.

The No. 8-ranked Tigers go on the road to Mississippi State on Saturday.