Another top offensive prospect is leaving the Nebraska football team.

Greg Bell, the No. 2-rated junior college running back in the 2018 class, has received his scholarship release from the Cornhuskers after playing in the first four games of this season.

Nebraska confirmed on Friday its release of Bell. He did not travel to Wisconsin with the Huskers, who are 0-4 under first-year coach Scott Frost. Nebraska faces the 16th-ranked Badgers on Saturday night, having lost a school-record eight consecutive games dating to last October.

Bell's transfer follows the departure earlier this week of sophomore wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, the No. 78 prospect nationally in the Class of 2017 out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman.

Bell started the first three games of the season for Nebraska and rushed for 104 yards in a 33-28 loss to Colorado on Sept. 8. His production dropped to 64 yards a week later against Troy, followed by outputs 3 and 2 yards on eight total carries against Michigan and Purdue.

Bell told ESPN on Friday that he felt he "earned the starting job and feel I have continued to work the same way but feel I am not being used to my fullest potential."

He thanked Frost, the Nebraska support staff and fans for helping with his transition from junior college.

Senior Devine Ozigbo started against the Boilermakers and rushed for a career-best 170 yards in the 42-28 Nebraska loss last week.

Bell was a first-team juco All-American in each of his two seasons at Arizona Western Community College, rushing for 2,404 yards. His other scholarship offers included Boise State, Arizona State, Arizona and Louisville.

