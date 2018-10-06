ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan junior Michael Dwumfour left Saturday afternoon's game with a lower-body injury in the first half.

The starting defensive tackle has made 13 tackles and one sack so far this season. Athletic trainers removed Dwumfour's right shoe and treated him for what appeared to be a lower leg injury before he left the field at Michigan Stadium on the back of a golf cart. Michigan's full team left their sideline to console Dwumfour as he was helped to the cart.

The 15th-ranked Wolverines are playing Maryland without fellow starting defensive lineman Rashan Gary. Gary was "day-to-day" heading into the weekend's game with an upper body injury and did not dress Saturday.