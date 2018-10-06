Top 25 takeaways: What Texas' win over Oklahoma means

Texas' thrilling, last-second win over rival Oklahoma raises a lot of questions we weren't expecting to be asking. Are the Longhorns now Big 12 favorites? What does this mean for the conference's playoff hopes? We don't know that quite yet, but here's what we have learned so far today.

No. 1 Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

The locomotive that is Alabama kept on rolling Saturday. The questions after a 65-31 win at lowly Arkansas are not whether the Crimson Tide cemented their spot as the top team nationally and not whether Tua Tagovailoa increased his lead in the Heisman Trophy race. The questions are whether Bama and Tagovailoa will stay firmly in these positions until early December and whether a more difficult schedule in November will even matter.

Tagovailoa played just six minutes of the second half in Fayetteville and did not complete a pass after a 60-yard touchdown strike to Jerry Jeudy with 1:38 to play in the first half. And still, he finished 10 of 13 for 334 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The sophomore QB has yet to commit a turnover this season for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, which moved to 6-0 after leading 41-14 at halftime -- its second-smallest lead of the season after 30 minutes -- and faces Missouri in Tuscaloosa before visiting Tennessee to finish out this month. Next month brings a trip to LSU and the Iron Bowl at home against Auburn. For now, though, Alabama continues to look unstoppable after topping 500 yards for the sixth time this season in its nation-leading 78th consecutive victory against an unranked opponent. -- Mitch Sherman

No. 19 Texas 48, No. 7 Oklahoma 45

Texas took quite the counterpunch. But after blowing a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns found a way to get into field goal range. Then, true freshman kicker Cameron Dicker became a Red River legend, nailing a 40-yarder in the final seconds to deliver Texas its biggest victory this decade. Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger played a marvelous game, and was never more clutch than on the final drive, passing for 25 yards and rushing for 13. Until an improbable late flurry from Kyler Murray and the Sooners, Texas was in command of the game the entire day. Now, the Longhorns are in control of the Big 12 title race. And in Tom Herman's second season, on the verge of truly, finally being back. -- Jake Trotter

Oklahoma very nearly mounted the biggest comeback in Red River history. Instead, its defense couldn't mount one final stop after coming alive late, and Texas converted a game-winning 40-yard field goal in the final seconds. In the end, Murray's electrifying fourth-quarter explosion, which led to three OU touchdowns in just over 3 minutes of game clock, couldn't make up for the rest of the game, which the Longhorns thoroughly dominated. Despite forcing three punts late, coordinator Mike Stoops' otherwise pillowy defense couldn't stand up blocks, tackle in space or force even a single turnover. Ehlinger, meanwhile, outplayed Murray, whose two ill-advised turnovers led to 10 Texas points. With no marquee wins to date, the Sooners' playoff hopes are now on life support. They could, however, get another shot at the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game. -- Trotter

No. 9 West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

WVU quarterback Will Grier's Heisman hopes took a hit with his three red zone interceptions, but he was also good enough to compensate for it with four passing touchdowns to four different receivers, helping the Mountaineers avoid what would have been an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both teams combined for seven turnovers (WVU led with four), but the Mountaineers still controlled the clock, racked up over 500 yards of total offense, and held Kansas to under 100 rushing yards. With OU's loss to Texas, WVU is now the only undefeated team remaining in the Big 12. -- Heather Dinich

No. 15 Michigan 42, Maryland 21

The Wolverines defense might just be strong enough and, more specifically, deep enough, to make this year's team a competitor against the upper crust of the conference. Michigan improved on its nation-leading average yards allowed per game mark in an uneventful win over Maryland. Aside from a 93-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, the Terps never managed to generate any threat at the Big House despite Michigan missing two starters on the defensive line (Rashan Gary and Michael Dwumfour). They will get a better chance to prove their legitimacy next week when Wisconsin comes to town. -- Dan Murphy

Northwestern 29, No. 20 Michigan State 19

With its home loss to Northwestern, Michigan State has officially faded out of the national spotlight, and possibly the Top 25, in the first week of October. The two-loss Spartans don't look capable of challenging Ohio State or Penn State for the Big Ten East title. Michigan State squandered a 19-14 third-quarter lead and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. While it's technically still possible for Michigan State to make a run at the conference championship, its role now appears to be that of spoiler. -- Dinich

No. 23 NC State 28, Boston College 23

For the first time, NC State has won two straight games against Boston College -- but not without a struggle. NC State had four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions), and almost blew a 25-point, third-quarter lead. Boston College scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, but was just 1-of-10 on third downs in the game. The Wolfpack is now 5-0 for the first time since 2002 when it won the first nine games of the season. NC State has a bye week to prepare for the Oct. 20 game at Clemson, where the winner will take the lead in the ACC's Atlantic Division race. -- Dinich