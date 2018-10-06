        <
          Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow joins Florida's Ring of Honor

          Tebow becomes 6th member of Florida Ring of Honor (1:20)

          Tim Tebow is honored during the Gators' Saturday matchup as he becomes the next addition to the Florida Ring of Honor. (1:20)

          5:42 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Staff Writer
          GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Tebow became the sixth player to join the Florida Ring of Honor on Saturday, as the crowd inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium chanted "Tebow! Tebow!"

          Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy and two national championships as Florida's quarterback between 2006-09, was honored after the first quarter in the LSU-Florida game.

          A Tebow highlight package played on the video screens as Tebow stood near the 20-yard line. When his name was unveiled, the crowd gave him a standing ovation and chanted his name. Tebow then took the microphone and had a message for the fans.

          "I want to thank my mom and dad for making me a Gator on day one. I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches for having my back through thick and thin. I love you guys. And Gator Nation, I love you guys. Thank you.

          "I was born a Gator. I played as a Gator, and I'll die a Gator."

          Tebow then left the field and hugged his parents, who stood on the sideline.

          Earlier in the week, Tebow said the honor was especially meaningful because he would have his parents with him at the game.

          Tebow, now an analyst for ESPN and a minor league baseball player, went 35-6 in his four seasons with the Gators. He left Florida with 28 school, 14 conference and five NCAA records.

          The 2008 national championship team that Tebow led was also honored at the game.

