STANFORD, Calif. -- Stanford star running back Bryce Love won't play Saturday night against Utah because of a left ankle injury, coach David Shaw announced.

Love, who also missed a Week 3 game against UC Davis with an unspecified ailment, injured the ankle in the fourth quarter of a Sept. 29 loss at Notre Dame.

It's the same ankle that hampered Love during the second half of the 2017 season, forcing him to miss a game against Oregon State. He still rushed for 2,118 yards and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

Shaw said after the Notre Dame game that Love was day to day and that the injury wasn't as severe as the one last season.

Love has 327 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 76 carries, averaging just 4.3 yards per carry, down from 8.1 yards per carry in 2017.

Senior Cameron Scarlett is expected to start at running back for the 14th-ranked Cardinal against Utah. Juniors Trevor Speights and Dorian Maddox also are expected to play.