Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards' career appears to be over.
Richards, who has been out since Week 2, has a neck injury, The Miami Herald reported Saturday night. Miami officials declined comment to ESPN.
Richards seemed to confirm the report with a string of tweets.
Last time 🙌🏾 mixed emotions https://t.co/PQy5c3Xlky— Ahmmon Richards (@AhmmonR2) October 7, 2018
From the HEART I appreciate all of my fans— Ahmmon Richards (@AhmmonR2) October 7, 2018
The junior went into the season with high expectations after spending most of 2017 dealing with various injuries. But he appeared to hurt his knee in the opener against LSU and no updates have been given on his status beyond being day-to-day.
The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American in 2016, with 49 catches for 934 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
ESPN's Todd McShay had Richards as the No. 9 wide receiver for 2019 in his preseason rankings, while Mel Kiper Jr. had him as the No. 4 receiver among underclassman.
Richards would be the second Miami player in the past year to see his career end because of a neck injury. Malek Young injured his neck in the Orange Bowl and remains on scholarship as a student assistant.