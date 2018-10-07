Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards' career appears to be over.

Richards, who has been out since Week 2, has a neck injury, The Miami Herald reported Saturday night. Miami officials declined comment to ESPN.

Richards seemed to confirm the report with a string of tweets.

Last time 🙌🏾 mixed emotions https://t.co/PQy5c3Xlky — Ahmmon Richards (@AhmmonR2) October 7, 2018

From the HEART I appreciate all of my fans — Ahmmon Richards (@AhmmonR2) October 7, 2018

The junior went into the season with high expectations after spending most of 2017 dealing with various injuries. But he appeared to hurt his knee in the opener against LSU and no updates have been given on his status beyond being day-to-day.

The former four-star recruit was a freshman All-American in 2016, with 49 catches for 934 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Editor's Picks Comeback for the ages: No. 17 Miami stuns FSU, 28-27 N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdown passes, and No. 17 Miami pulled off its biggest comeback ever against Florida State by rallying from 20 points down to top the Seminoles 28-27 on Saturday night.

ESPN's Todd McShay had Richards as the No. 9 wide receiver for 2019 in his preseason rankings, while Mel Kiper Jr. had him as the No. 4 receiver among underclassman.

Richards would be the second Miami player in the past year to see his career end because of a neck injury. Malek Young injured his neck in the Orange Bowl and remains on scholarship as a student assistant.