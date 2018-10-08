The Sooners' relentless fourth-quarter rally falls short, slicing their odds to make the College Football Playoff by more than half. (1:01)

Mike Stoops is out as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator on the heels of the Sooners' 48-45 loss on Saturday to Texas, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

Stoops' firing was first reported by The Football Brainiacs.

Stoops, the younger brother of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and older brother of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, had served two different stints as the Sooners' defensive coordinator. He returned to Oklahoma in 2012 after an eight-year run as Arizona head coach.

Mike Stoops was also at Oklahoma from 1999-2003, as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

The 48 points scored by Texas on Saturday were the most ever scored against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

The Sooners hadn't given up more than 27 points in their first four games this season, but allowed 33 in the victory over Baylor two weeks ago and then 48 -- and 501 total yards -- in their first loss of the season to the Longhorns.

After the game, Stoops had taken the blame for the defense's performance.

"I'm extremely disappointed in my ability to get this team to play at a higher level. It takes everybody pulling the same way," he said Saturday. "Certainly, I take a lot of that responsibility. That's for sure."