Washington State University president Kirk Schulz will serve as the Pac-12 representative to the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, the CFP announced on Monday.

The Pac-12 appointed Schulz to replace former USC president C.L. Max Nikias, who resigned from his position at USC in August. Not to be confused with the 13-member selection committee, which chooses the four teams in the playoff, the CFP's board of managers works behind the scenes and "has authority of all aspects" of how the playoff operates, according to the CFP web site. The group governs the playoff's business, property and affairs. It also develops annual budgets, policies and operating guidelines.

"I am looking forward to representing Washington State University and the Pac-12 Conference on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers," Schulz said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to working with my college presidents and chancellors from around the country in ensuring an outstanding College Football Playoff experience for our student-athletes."

The 11-member board includes representatives from each of the 10 FBS conferences (American Athletic, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference-USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC and Sun Belt) and a representative from the University of Notre Dame.

"We are delighted that Dr. Schulz has joined the board of managers," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a prepared statement. "His knowledge, experience and judgement will make him a terrific member. It is a remarkable group of dedicated individuals, and Dr. Schulz will fit right in."

Schulz has long had strong national connections to collegiate athletics. While at Kansas State, he served as chairman of the NCAA Board of Governors, the organization's highest-ranking committee, from 2014-2016. Earlier, he had been part of the subcommittee that redesigned the Division I governance model.