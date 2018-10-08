KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers has a broken collarbone that will sideline him for the next few weeks, hindering the depth of the Volunteers' young secondary as they deal with the toughest portion of their schedule.

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that Flowers got hurt while diving for an interception in practice.

Tennessee's Trevon Flowers makes an interception in the Sept. 29 game against Georgia. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Flowers has joined Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson as true freshmen who have earned substantial playing time in Tennessee's secondary. Flowers started a season-opening loss to West Virginia and got plenty of playing time in a reserve role during Tennessee's next four games.

The freshman from Tucker, Georgia, has nine tackles.

Tennessee (2-3, 0-2 SEC) visits No. 21 Auburn (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday before hosting No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 20.