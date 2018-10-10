The ESPN 300 welcomes two new 2019 five-star prospects

The senior season for Class of 2019 recruits has reached the midway point. That means there is plenty of tape and game action to evaluate as the class continues to take shape. Two new five-stars, a top running back and a number of big movers in the ESPN 300 have emerged through that process.

New to five-star status are wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Georgia) and Michigan safety commit Daxton Hill (Booker T. Washington/Tulsa, Oklahome). Former Georgia verbal Haselwood didn't move from his No. 12 ranking overall, but his stellar play this season graded out to a bump to five-star status. A big target, he possesses elite quickness, blends that with a physical style of play and can be a handful to contain. Haselwood and Hill's bumps mean there are currently 13 five-star prospects in the class, with a few others knocking on the door.

Georgia commit John Emery out of Louisiana has ascended to the top running back spot, moving up to No. 14 from 20. Emery is the highest-rated four-star prospect in the class.

Other big movers in the October ESPN 300 update include versatile California playmaker Bru McCoy, who shoots up 44 spots to No. 32 overall. McCoy has been dominant this season and could project to wide receiver or outside linebacker at the next level.

Arizona State quarterback commit Joey Yellen jumps 78 spots to No. 48 from 126. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound, right-handed signal-caller is posting a marvelous senior campaign, leading the state of California in passing yards and tossing 20 touchdowns to just one interception.

Alabama defensive end commit Justin Eboigbe moves into the top 75, checking in at No. 73 after ascending 50 spots. The explosive 6-foot-5, 263-pound Peach State product might have the highest upside of the seven ESPN 300 defensive linemen committed to the defending national champions.

Joining Eboigbe as a big mover at the defensive end position is Jaren Handy. The Auburn commit from the Magnolia State catapults 73 spots to No. 134 overall.

The biggest move, however, is running back Zach Charbonnet. The Michigan commit out of Southern California jumps from four-star outside the ESPN 300 to No. 105 overall. Charbonnet is a big back with great feet, a physical running style and good ball skills, and he has the tools to be a well-rounded player. Coaches and teammates also are quick to point out his intangibles, indicating that he is a talented prospect who works to maximize his abilities.

Another prospect who was outside the ESPN 300 but jumps inside the top 200 overall is Florida State offensive tackle verbal Charles Cross out of Mississippi. Cross is a flexible and lengthy tackle prospect with a high ceiling for development in the trenches.

Check out the full ESPN 300 list here.