Missouri will likely go into its game with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday without top wide receiver Emanuel Hall, according to coach Barry Odom.

Odom told reporters on Tuesday that Hall likely won't be ready to face the Crimson Tide after missing last week's loss to South Carolina with a groin injury.

Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall will likely be unavailable vs. Alabama this week. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

"It's not for a lack of effort from Emanuel or our sports medicine staff," Odom said. "They've done absolutely everything they can to get him right and back there."

Missouri should get wide receiver Nate Brown back after he missed Saturday's game with a groin injury, and junior Richaud Floyd could make his season debut from a broken foot suffered during the preseason.

Hall, a senior, has 18 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns this season.