The Georgia Bulldogs continue to be a dominant force on the recruiting trail under Kirby Smart.

On Wednesday, safety Lewis Cine became the latest highly coveted prospect to announce that he will play college football in Athens.

COMMITTED TO THE G 🐶 pic.twitter.com/mN3Iptvcet — LEWIS CINE (@LewisCine) October 10, 2018

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound No. 3-ranked safety in the class of 2019 selected Georgia over Penn State, Florida, Michigan and Texas after making official visits to all five schools.

"I committed to Georgia because I felt comfortable there," said Cine. "I always wanted the best of both worlds, which is football and the educational aspect, and they provide that."

Cine began the process favoring Penn State, but Georgia made a move in the spring and summer with a Sept. 28 official visit for the Tennessee game pushing the Bulldogs over the top.

Cine, the No. 31-ranked prospect in the class, played at Everett High in Massachusetts before transferring to Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he plays for Deion Sanders.

The Under Armour All-America Game selection adds to a Georgia class ranked No. 3 that now features 14 ESPN 300s and 14 combined four-stars and five-stars, headlined by five-star edge rusher Nolan Smith and No. 1-ranked running back John Emery.

Cine is the lone defensive back verbal in the class thus far for the Bulldogs after Smart and staff signed six ESPN 300s and seven four-stars or better in the 2017 and 2018 classes.

Georgia remains in the hunt for back-to-back No. 1-ranked classes after a historic haul in the 2018 cycle that featured 21 ESPN 300s, including three five-stars -- quarterback Justin Fields, cornerback Tyson Campbell and DE Brenton Cox. The Bulldogs signed the No. 3-ranked class in the 2017 cycle, Smart's first class as head coach in Athens.