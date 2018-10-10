Alabama starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a sprained knee he suffered during last weekend's win over Arkansas, but coach Nick Saban said Wednesday it has not caused him to miss any reps in practice.

Tagovailoa, a Heisman Trophy front-runner, returned to Saturday's game after suffering the injury and played briefly with a brace on the knee. He's been seen wearing a brace around the facility and during practice this week.

Alabama hosts Missouri on Saturday night.

Tagovailoa has started every game for the Crimson Tide this season. The sophomore from Hawaii has thrown for 1,495 yards with 18 touchdowns and no interceptions. He's completing 75.2 percent of his passes and has rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Behind Tagovailoa on the depth chart is Jalen Hurts, who started 28 straight games with a record of 26-2 prior to becoming a backup this season. The junior and former SEC Offensive Player of the Year has appeared in every game this season, completing 30-of-42 passes for 453 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Saban also updated the status of starting cornerback Trevon Diggs, who suffered a broken foot during the Arkansas game. After initially ruling him out "indefinitely" earlier in the week, Saban told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't expect him back at all this season.