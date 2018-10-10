The Kansas Jayhawks fired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham on Wednesday, the school announced.

The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 in Big 12) have lost three consecutive games.

Kansas coach David Beaty said in a statement that coordination of the team's offense will be a "team effort" but that he will have the final say on play calls.

"None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball," Beaty said. "We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful."