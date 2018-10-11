Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant plans to take an unofficial visit to North Carolina this weekend, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Inside Carolina first reported the visit.

Bryant left Clemson after the first four games this season when he learned he had lost the starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence. Thanks to the new NCAA redshirt rule, Bryant can take this season as a redshirt year and have one year of eligibility remaining.

Bryant went 16-2 as a starter at Clemson, taking the Tigers to the College Football Playoff a year ago.

North Carolina has had quarterback issues since Mitchell Trubisky left following the 2016 season. Last year, the Tar Heels signed LSU transfer Brandon Harris, but that did not pan out. Both Nathan Elliott and Chazz Surratt have started games for North Carolina over the last two seasons, but neither has taken hold of the starting job.

Bryant would fill a glaring weakness, and also would be a good fit for the type of offensive scheme coach Larry Fedora likes to run. In 2015, North Carolina made the ACC championship game behind dual-threat quarterback Marquise Williams, who had 948 yards rushing and 3,072 yards passing. That also marks Fedora's best season at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels host Virginia Tech on Saturday.