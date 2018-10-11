Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has been named offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots of The Alliance of American Football, the team announced.

Freeze resigned his position at Ole Miss in July of 2017 after school officials discovered the coach had placed a number of calls on a university-provided cellphone to numbers associated with female escort services.

Earlier that year the school self-imposed a one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season after it received a new NCAA notice of allegations that accused the school of lack of institutional control and Freeze of failure to monitor his coaching staff.

Freeze had a 39-25 record in six seasons with the Rebels.

The Alliance of American Football will debut next February with eight teams playing a 12-week schedule.