        <
        >

          Appalachian State RB Jalin Moore out for season with ankle injury

          10:20 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOONE, N.C. -- Appalachian State says running back Jalin Moore is out for the season after he broke and dislocated his ankle.

          The school announced the severity of Moore's injury Friday, saying he will need up to 12 weeks to recover once he has surgery on his right ankle.

          The senior was hurt while running 27 yards for a touchdown Tuesday night during a 35-9 victory at Arkansas State.

          His college career ends with 3,570 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. He had 400 yards and six touchdowns in five games this season.

          "I hate this for Jalin," coach Scott Satterfield said, adding that the running back will "remain a leader on this team, just in a different role."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices