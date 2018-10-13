Florida's James Houston IV is ejected for a targeting penalty on a punt return that gets both sidelines and head coaches fired up. (1:04)

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and Florida coach Dan Mullen got into a heated verbal exchange after a Gators' player was ejected for targeting in the second quarter on Saturday.

After Vanderbilt punted the ball with a little less than two minutes to go before halftime, Florida linebacker James Houston was called for targeting for a blindside hit on Dare Odeyingbo during the return. Odeyingbo stayed down near the Florida sideline, prompting Mason to come over and check on him. At that point, Mason appeared to get into a an expletive-laced verbal altercation with Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and Mullen.

Both benches cleared. As a result, both teams were called for unsportsmanlike conduct, leading to the ejection of Florida starting linebacker Vosean Joseph. Houston also was ejected for targeting.

Joseph initially refused to leave the sideline, fighting Florida assistants as they attempted to lead him to the locker room.

During his halftime interview with ESPN, Mullen declined comment, directing questions to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC director of officials Steve Shaw. Mason said he would comment after the game.