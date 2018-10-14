        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

          play
          Herbstreit: Alabama's big challenge will be LSU (1:21)

          Kirk Herbstreit says Alabama's first true test will be when the Crimson Tide head to Baton Rouge in Week 10. (1:21)

          11:30 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          With four of the nation's top eight teams losing, led by No. 2 Georgia falling at LSU, there's a shake-up in the playoff predictions. Who will be the beneficiary of the Bulldogs' loss?

